51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.69.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. 15.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.