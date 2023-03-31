5,710 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY) Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 4th quarter worth about $753,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Trading Up 0.4 %

FMAY opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.