7,000 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Acquired by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

Qualys Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.72. The company had a trading volume of 45,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,437. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $2,040,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

