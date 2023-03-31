8,434 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Shares of META stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.