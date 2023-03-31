9,243 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Bought by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.72. 121,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

