A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.48

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 887430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19,725.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $2.2074 dividend. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 19.64%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

(Get Rating)

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.