A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.48

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 887430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19,725.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
