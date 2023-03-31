ABCMETA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,417.29 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $1,417.29 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00029467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00201245 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,500.21 or 1.00013775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001699 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,055.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

