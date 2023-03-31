AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Trading Down 2.6%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. 58,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

AcuityAds Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

