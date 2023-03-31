ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

ADF Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

