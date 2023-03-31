Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

In other news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $150,813.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $150,813.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,767,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,333,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,952 shares of company stock worth $13,125,489. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 384,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 221,983 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after buying an additional 89,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

