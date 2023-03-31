Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance
Shares of AEHR stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 384,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 221,983 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after buying an additional 89,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
