Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.22, but opened at $33.27. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 2,056,304 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

AEHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $150,813.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,253 shares in the company, valued at $17,333,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $150,813.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,952 shares of company stock worth $13,125,489. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 10.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $922.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

