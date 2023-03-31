AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in March

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the February 28th total of 1,051,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AEON Mall Stock Performance

AMLLF stock remained flat at C$13.06 on Friday. AEON Mall has a fifty-two week low of C$13.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.39.

AEON Mall Company Profile

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. engages in the development, management, and operation of shopping malls. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China and Asean. The Asean segment covers Aeon Malls in Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, and Myanmar. The company was founded on November 12, 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

