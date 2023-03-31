Aion (AION) 1-Day Volume Hits $152,255.89

Aion (AION) traded 79.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 62.8% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $152,255.89 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00151432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00073332 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00041654 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039615 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.