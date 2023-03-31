Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 million, a PE ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air T has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $28.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

