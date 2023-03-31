Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) rose 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $134.75 and last traded at $134.75. Approximately 880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.15.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Airbus to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.50.

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

