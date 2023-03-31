Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Acquires 326 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,350.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.01 per share, with a total value of $25,028.25.

On Monday, March 27th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $25,000.94.

On Friday, March 24th, F Thomson Leighton bought 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.18 per share, with a total value of $25,034.94.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 332 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.49 per share, with a total value of $25,062.68.

On Monday, March 20th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 341 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.58.

On Friday, March 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.27.

On Wednesday, March 15th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 350 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $25,035.50.

On Monday, March 13th, F Thomson Leighton bought 349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.22.

On Thursday, March 9th, F Thomson Leighton bought 336 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.44 per share, with a total value of $25,011.84.

On Tuesday, March 7th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $25,068.24.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,998. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

