Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 162,588 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,969,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Quanex Building Products worth $93,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,704 shares of company stock worth $69,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 0.1 %

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

NX stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $688.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

