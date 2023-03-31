Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,845 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $102,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 127.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $720,355.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $720,355.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,789 shares of company stock valued at $11,099,735. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.63.

NYSE:INSP opened at $238.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.60. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $282.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.