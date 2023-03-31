Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 974,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 985,758 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $120,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Lear by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.83. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. Lear’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

