Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $114.37 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.91% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $114,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 2,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $471.78 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $607.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.75 and a 200-day moving average of $436.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also

