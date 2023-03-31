Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $91.03 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,944 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.25% of Enphase Energy worth $91,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $4,836,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.85.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

