Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 126,287 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,287 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.66% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $127,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,869,000 after buying an additional 91,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,066,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,934,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of THG opened at $128.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.71. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.