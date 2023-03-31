Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,785 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $106,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $43,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

TMO opened at $562.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $562.14 and its 200 day moving average is $545.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

