Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 24,631 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,631 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.18% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $130,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $312.16 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

