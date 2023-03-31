Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,963 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Novanta worth $141,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Novanta by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NOVT opened at $155.24 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $173.10. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.40.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total value of $948,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,458.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total transaction of $948,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,458.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $335,722.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,216,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,047 shares of company stock worth $3,567,528. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

