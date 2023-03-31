Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Insider Sells 29,006 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Kent Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.00. 27,500,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,340,533. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saban Cheryl lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

