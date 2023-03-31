Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in March

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 906,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,060.0 days.

Shares of ALSSF remained flat at $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. Alsea has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Alsea from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. It operates through the following segments: Mexico, LATAM, and Europe. It offers its services through its brands including Domino’s Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili’s Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F.

