AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT) Trading Up 1%

AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.34. 1,294 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

AltShares Event-Driven ET Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AltShares Event-Driven ET stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.32% of AltShares Event-Driven ET worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AltShares Event-Driven ET Company Profile

The AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides long and short exposure to equity and debt securities of companies believed to be impacted by an announced or anticipated corporate event.

