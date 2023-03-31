American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,256 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,907,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $163.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,064. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $194.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

