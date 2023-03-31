American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.36. 1,305,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,064. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.70 and a 200 day moving average of $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.00.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus upped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

