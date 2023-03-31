American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 1.4 %

ARL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. 4,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $422.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Realty Investors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $4,142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $216,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

