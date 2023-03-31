American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 1.7 %

AMS opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

