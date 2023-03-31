American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after acquiring an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after acquiring an additional 89,868 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.31. 377,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,757. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

