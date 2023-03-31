Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Trading Up 7.7%

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.67. 1,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
Ampliphi Biosciences Price Performance
Ampliphi Biosciences Company Profile
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampliphi Biosciences (APHB)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.