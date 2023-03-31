AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. AMREP has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

