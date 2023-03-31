Analysts’ New Coverage for March 31st (AAU, ABC, ADXS, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, AVGR, AZRE)

Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 31st:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH). They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Desjardins began coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO). CJS Securities issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT). CJS Securities issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK). They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of SATS (OTC:SPASF). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

