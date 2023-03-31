Analysts Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $5.38

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,870.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Price Performance
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.