Analysts Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $5.38

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,870.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

