Analysts Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Target Price at $144.85

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.85.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company.

Get Prologis alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $121.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.