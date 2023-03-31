Analysts Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) PT at $1,041.80

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,041.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 760 ($9.34) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.87) to GBX 1,260 ($15.48) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in WPP by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WPP by 32.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPP opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. WPP has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.4657 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

