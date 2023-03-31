Analysts Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) PT at $7.70

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
