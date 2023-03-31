Analysts Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) PT at $7.70

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

