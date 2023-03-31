Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS: ANCTF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/20/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00.

3/17/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$74.00.

3/17/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$76.00.

3/17/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$85.00.

3/17/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$74.00.

3/9/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$75.00.

3/8/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00.

3/8/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$71.00.

3/3/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$82.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. 5,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.