Analyzing CI&T (CINT) and Its Peers

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CI&T to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CI&T and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get CI&T alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 221 1436 2555 83 2.58

CI&T presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.55%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 27.48%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $2.19 billion $24.39 million 29.78 CI&T Competitors $2.16 billion $179.71 million 20.77

This table compares CI&T and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CI&T has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.52% -7.76% 0.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s peers have a beta of 2.54, indicating that their average share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CI&T peers beat CI&T on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.