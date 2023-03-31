Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock remained flat at $37.80 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANDHF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

