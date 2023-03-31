AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 0.2 %

AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.19. 2,958,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,324. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,586,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,059,000 after purchasing an additional 109,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,987,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,342,000 after buying an additional 144,387 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,347,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,847,000 after acquiring an additional 263,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 582,428 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.