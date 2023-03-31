ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $329.70

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $329.70 and last traded at $329.17, with a volume of 30802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $326.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.27.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.41.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.