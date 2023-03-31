Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Up 47.4% in March

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on APEMY. AlphaValue cut Aperam to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aperam from €47.00 ($50.54) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aperam from €31.40 ($33.76) to €33.60 ($36.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aperam from €52.00 ($55.91) to €53.00 ($56.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of APEMY stock remained flat at $36.27 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 774. Aperam has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Aperam Cuts Dividend

Aperam Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.47%.

(Get Rating)

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

Featured Stories

