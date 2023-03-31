Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) PT Lowered to $8.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

APTO opened at $0.63 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $58.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.