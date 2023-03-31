Arcblock Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $411,600.81 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and approximately $411,600.81 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArcBlock Token (ABT) is a general-purpose token native to the ArcBlock platform. The platform has its own optimized blockchain to achieve high-performance transactions, with a goal of >100,000 Tx/s. The ABT is primarily used to pay for the cost of using the ArcBlock system, similar to a utility token. Developers can pay transaction fees for their end-users, which improves the user experience. The ABT maps to ERC20 tokens 1:1, which simplifies token exchanges and allows developers to tie into the Ethereum community. However, the ABT may become obsolete as the platform matures and the community grows.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

