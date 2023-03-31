Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $44,063.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,721 shares of company stock worth $336,182. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.