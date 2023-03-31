Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Update

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 170,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Argan Price Performance

AGX stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. 3,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,707. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $546.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.60. Argan has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

About Argan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Argan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 104,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Argan by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Argan by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Argan by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Argan by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

