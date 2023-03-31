Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Update

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 170,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
AGX stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. 3,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,707. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $546.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.60. Argan has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $43.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.
